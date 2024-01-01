Pliant Therapeutics Inc (PLRX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Pliant Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PLRX) has plunged by -5.23 when compared to previous closing price of 19.11, but the company has seen a 9.82% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-09 that Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

Is It Worth Investing in Pliant Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PLRX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.23.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PLRX is 53.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PLRX on December 31, 2023 was 504.91K shares.

PLRX’s Market Performance

PLRX’s stock has seen a 9.82% increase for the week, with a 30.38% rise in the past month and a 4.44% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.52% for Pliant Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.24% for PLRX stock, with a simple moving average of -5.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLRX stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for PLRX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PLRX in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $41 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PLRX Trading at 21.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.05%, as shares surge +30.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLRX rose by +9.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.20. In addition, Pliant Therapeutics Inc saw -6.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLRX starting from Hull Hans, who sale 20,050 shares at the price of $20.01 back on Aug 04. After this action, Hull Hans now owns 194,855 shares of Pliant Therapeutics Inc, valued at $401,201 using the latest closing price.

Hull Hans, the Chief Business Officer of Pliant Therapeutics Inc, sale 13,069 shares at $20.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Hull Hans is holding 206,114 shares at $261,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1313.37 for the present operating margin

+61.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pliant Therapeutics Inc stands at -1273.32. The total capital return value is set at -47.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.44. Equity return is now at value -36.97, with -33.84 for asset returns.

Based on Pliant Therapeutics Inc (PLRX), the company’s capital structure generated 5.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.80. Total debt to assets is 4.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 217.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.23.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Pliant Therapeutics Inc (PLRX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.