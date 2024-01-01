Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, PLYA stock has gone up by 1.17%, with a monthly gain of 13.37% and a quarterly surge of 19.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.52% for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.61% for PLYA’s stock, with a 6.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) Right Now?

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.51. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) is $12.33, which is $3.68 above the current market price. The public float for PLYA is 103.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PLYA on December 31, 2023 was 644.41K shares.

PLYA) stock’s latest price update

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA)’s stock price has decreased by -1.59 compared to its previous closing price of 8.79. However, the company has seen a 1.17% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-15 that With thousands of listed companies, it’s impossible for an investor to be aware of all growth stories. Generally, it’s the stock in news that grabs investor attention.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLYA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PLYA by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for PLYA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $8 based on the research report published on June 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PLYA Trading at 13.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares surge +14.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLYA rose by +1.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.09. In addition, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. saw 32.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLYA starting from Peterson Karl Mr., who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $8.00 back on Dec 18. After this action, Peterson Karl Mr. now owns 2,564,033 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., valued at $120,000 using the latest closing price.

Peterson Karl Mr., the Director of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., sale 30,000 shares at $8.06 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Peterson Karl Mr. is holding 2,579,033 shares at $241,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.58 for the present operating margin

+36.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. stands at +6.62. The total capital return value is set at 9.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.23. Equity return is now at value 5.91, with 1.88 for asset returns.

Based on Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA), the company’s capital structure generated 161.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.69. Total debt to assets is 51.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 160.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.41.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.