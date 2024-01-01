Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) has decreased by -0.71 when compared to last closing price of 87.84. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-17 that Although the revenue and EPS for Pinnacle Financial (PNFP) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

Is It Worth Investing in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) is above average at 11.26x. The 36-month beta value for PNFP is also noteworthy at 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for PNFP is $91.00, which is $3.78 above than the current price. The public float for PNFP is 74.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.19% of that float. The average trading volume of PNFP on December 31, 2023 was 466.03K shares.

PNFP’s Market Performance

PNFP stock saw an increase of 2.04% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 19.32% and a quarterly increase of 30.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.13% for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.48% for PNFP’s stock, with a 37.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNFP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNFP stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PNFP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PNFP in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $86 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PNFP Trading at 18.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNFP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +20.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNFP rose by +2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.21. In addition, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. saw 18.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNFP starting from CARPENTER HAROLD R, who sale 2,431 shares at the price of $87.72 back on Dec 14. After this action, CARPENTER HAROLD R now owns 45,716 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc., valued at $213,243 using the latest closing price.

Brock Charles E, the Director of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $80.91 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Brock Charles E is holding 34,293 shares at $161,828 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNFP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.57 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. stands at +34.10. The total capital return value is set at 8.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.48. Equity return is now at value 10.82, with 1.37 for asset returns.

Based on Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP), the company’s capital structure generated 22.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.09. Total debt to assets is 2.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.

Conclusion

In summary, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.