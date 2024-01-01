Phreesia Inc (PHR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Phreesia Inc (NYSE: PHR)’s stock price has decreased by -1.87 compared to its previous closing price of 23.59. However, the company has seen a 4.56% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that The mean of analysts’ price targets for Phreesia (PHR) points to a 30.1% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Phreesia Inc (NYSE: PHR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PHR is 0.96. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PHR is 52.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.34% of that float. On December 31, 2023, PHR’s average trading volume was 694.10K shares.

PHR’s Market Performance

PHR’s stock has seen a 4.56% increase for the week, with a 45.69% rise in the past month and a 23.93% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.68% for Phreesia Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.93% for PHR’s stock, with a -9.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHR stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for PHR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PHR in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $37 based on the research report published on April 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PHR Trading at 35.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares surge +50.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHR rose by +4.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.53. In addition, Phreesia Inc saw -28.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHR starting from Gunzburg Janet, who sale 118 shares at the price of $23.72 back on Dec 19. After this action, Gunzburg Janet now owns 40,579 shares of Phreesia Inc, valued at $2,799 using the latest closing price.

Linetsky David, the SVP, Life Sciences of Phreesia Inc, sale 25 shares at $23.72 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Linetsky David is holding 7,573 shares at $593 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-62.85 for the present operating margin

+50.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phreesia Inc stands at -62.71. The total capital return value is set at -48.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.14. Equity return is now at value -49.32, with -37.38 for asset returns.

Based on Phreesia Inc (PHR), the company’s capital structure generated 3.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.09. Total debt to assets is 2.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.31.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Phreesia Inc (PHR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.