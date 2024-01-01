PetIQ Inc (PETQ) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of PetIQ Inc (PETQ) has gone up by 2.60% for the week, with a 14.96% rise in the past month and a 0.25% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.99% for PETQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.54% for PETQ’s stock, with a 20.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ: PETQ) Right Now?

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ: PETQ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PETQ is at 1.73. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PETQ is $27.50, which is $7.75 above the current market price. The public float for PETQ is 27.13M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.65% of that float. The average trading volume for PETQ on December 31, 2023 was 373.24K shares.

PETQ) stock’s latest price update

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ: PETQ)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.30 in comparison to its previous close of 19.81, however, the company has experienced a 2.60% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-22 that As we head into 2024, it’s common for investors to look back on 2023. Much of this year had investors in a defensive posture.

Analysts’ Opinion of PETQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PETQ stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PETQ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PETQ in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $22 based on the research report published on December 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PETQ Trading at 5.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PETQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +13.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PETQ rose by +2.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.65. In addition, PetIQ Inc saw 114.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PETQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.65 for the present operating margin

+22.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for PetIQ Inc stands at -5.23. The total capital return value is set at 4.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.96. Equity return is now at value 5.67, with 1.55 for asset returns.

Based on PetIQ Inc (PETQ), the company’s capital structure generated 224.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.21. Total debt to assets is 57.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 217.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.95 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PetIQ Inc (PETQ) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.