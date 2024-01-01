PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE: PFLT)’s stock price has dropped by -1.14 in relation to previous closing price of 12.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-27 that Ares Capital is a business development company offering a huge dividend yield of 9.7% at recent prices. PenantPark Floating Rate Capital makes monthly dividend payments and offers a 10.3% yield at recent prices.

Is It Worth Investing in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE: PFLT) Right Now?

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE: PFLT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PFLT is 1.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PFLT is $11.38, which is -$0.6 below the current price. The public float for PFLT is 57.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PFLT on December 31, 2023 was 447.70K shares.

PFLT’s Market Performance

PFLT’s stock has seen a 2.11% increase for the week, with a 9.01% rise in the past month and a 13.51% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.36% for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.23% for PFLT’s stock, with a 12.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFLT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PFLT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PFLT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $11 based on the research report published on June 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PFLT Trading at 10.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.20%, as shares surge +8.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFLT rose by +2.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.66. In addition, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. saw 10.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PFLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+62.86 for the present operating margin

+76.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. stands at +31.87. The total capital return value is set at 6.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.34.

Based on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT), the company’s capital structure generated 75.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.12. Total debt to assets is 42.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.