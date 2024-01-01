Paycor HCM Inc (PYCR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The public float for PYCR is 68.69M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.80% of that float. The average trading volume for PYCR on December 31, 2023 was 748.13K shares.

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ: PYCR)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.74 in comparison to its previous close of 21.75, however, the company has experienced a -0.83% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-05 that PYCR continues to perform well and I believe it remains undervalued at 6x forward revenue. I believe the growth outlook is positive given the strong execution, upmarket traction, and top-of-funnel momentum. PYCR HCM solution could be a catalyst that accelerates growth.

PYCR’s Market Performance

PYCR’s stock has fallen by -0.83% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.17% and a quarterly drop of -5.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.18% for Paycor HCM Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.25% for PYCR’s stock, with a -6.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PYCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PYCR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PYCR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PYCR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $20 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PYCR Trading at 2.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PYCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares surge +1.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PYCR fell by -0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.66. In addition, Paycor HCM Inc saw -11.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PYCR starting from Pride Aggregator, LP, who sale 5,000,000 shares at the price of $20.65 back on Dec 06. After this action, Pride Aggregator, LP now owns 107,179,392 shares of Paycor HCM Inc, valued at $103,250,000 using the latest closing price.

ANTE ADAM BROOKS, the Chief Financial Officer of Paycor HCM Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $21.10 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that ANTE ADAM BROOKS is holding 261,535 shares at $105,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PYCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.88 for the present operating margin

+50.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paycor HCM Inc stands at -16.87. The total capital return value is set at -8.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.24. Equity return is now at value -6.67, with -3.46 for asset returns.

Based on Paycor HCM Inc (PYCR), the company’s capital structure generated 1.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.65. Total debt to assets is 0.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Paycor HCM Inc (PYCR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.