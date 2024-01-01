Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Parker-Hannifin Corp. (NYSE: PH)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.27 in comparison to its previous close of 461.96, however, the company has experienced a 1.05% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-31 that Parker Hannifin’s stock price has recently reached all-time highs following strong Q1 performance and a market rally fueled by the expectation of rate cuts by the Fed in 2024. The company is growing its top and bottom line through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions as it shifts its product mix toward products with longer cycles. Parker has an impressive dividend growth history and high potential for continued dividend growth of at least 10% per year, making it an attractive investment for long-term DGI investors.

Is It Worth Investing in Parker-Hannifin Corp. (NYSE: PH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Parker-Hannifin Corp. (NYSE: PH) is 25.57x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PH is 1.50. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH) is $485.80, which is $25.1 above the current market price. The public float for PH is 127.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.75% of that float. On December 31, 2023, PH’s average trading volume was 644.18K shares.

PH’s Market Performance

PH stock saw an increase of 1.05% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.63% and a quarterly increase of 18.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.65% for Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.00% for PH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 20.82% for the last 200 days.

PH Trading at 9.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares surge +6.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PH rose by +1.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $448.65. In addition, Parker-Hannifin Corp. saw 58.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PH starting from Leonti Joseph R, who sale 7,167 shares at the price of $429.48 back on Nov 14. After this action, Leonti Joseph R now owns 17,013 shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp., valued at $3,078,105 using the latest closing price.

SCAMINACE JOSEPH, the Director of Parker-Hannifin Corp., sale 1,660 shares at $409.91 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that SCAMINACE JOSEPH is holding 5,487 shares at $680,451 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.89 for the present operating margin

+33.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Parker-Hannifin Corp. stands at +10.93. The total capital return value is set at 14.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.96. Equity return is now at value 24.27, with 7.88 for asset returns.

Based on Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH), the company’s capital structure generated 123.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.34. Total debt to assets is 42.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.