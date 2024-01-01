Par Technology Corp.’s (PAR) Stock: A 4.89% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Par Technology Corp. (PAR) has gone down by -1.52% for the week, with a 16.95% rise in the past month and a 12.97% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.46% for PAR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.89% for PAR’s stock, with a 20.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Par Technology Corp. (NYSE: PAR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PAR is 2.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for PAR is $45.86, which is $2.32 above the current price. The public float for PAR is 27.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PAR on December 31, 2023 was 282.76K shares.

PAR) stock’s latest price update

Par Technology Corp. (NYSE: PAR)’s stock price has plunge by -0.66relation to previous closing price of 43.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.52% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-24 that While the concept of short-squeeze stocks has been all the rage throughout most of the pandemic-disruption cycle, we may have been doing this all wrong. Rather, it’s time to address this speculative practice under a three-dimensional lens.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAR stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for PAR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for PAR in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $43 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PAR Trading at 17.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +18.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAR fell by -1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.85. In addition, Par Technology Corp. saw 67.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAR starting from Rauch Douglas Gregory, who sale 4,200 shares at the price of $39.89 back on Dec 08. After this action, Rauch Douglas Gregory now owns 20,865 shares of Par Technology Corp., valued at $167,538 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.03 for the present operating margin

+24.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Par Technology Corp. stands at -19.48. The total capital return value is set at -7.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.78. Equity return is now at value -18.05, with -7.72 for asset returns.

Based on Par Technology Corp. (PAR), the company’s capital structure generated 104.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.18. Total debt to assets is 46.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Par Technology Corp. (PAR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.