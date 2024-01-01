Papa John’s International, Inc. (PZZA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.72 compared to its previous closing price of 76.78. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-28 that Papa John’s (PZZA) focus on menu innovation and digital enhancements bode well. However, a challenging macro environment is a concern.

Is It Worth Investing in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) is 32.56x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PZZA is 1.17. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Papa John’s International, Inc. (PZZA) is $79.06, which is $2.83 above the current market price. The public float for PZZA is 32.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.56% of that float. On December 31, 2023, PZZA’s average trading volume was 649.57K shares.

PZZA’s Market Performance

PZZA stock saw an increase of 3.80% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 16.35% and a quarterly increase of 11.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.89% for Papa John’s International, Inc. (PZZA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.34% for PZZA’s stock, with a 3.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PZZA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PZZA stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for PZZA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PZZA in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $65 based on the research report published on November 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PZZA Trading at 11.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PZZA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares surge +16.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PZZA rose by +3.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.91. In addition, Papa John’s International, Inc. saw -7.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PZZA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.47 for the present operating margin

+16.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Papa John’s International, Inc. stands at +3.22. The total capital return value is set at 25.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.00 and the total asset turnover is 2.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Papa John’s International, Inc. (PZZA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.