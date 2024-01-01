Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, PCRX stock has gone up by 2.34%, with a monthly gain of 24.87% and a quarterly surge of 9.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.53% for Pacira BioSciences Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.32% for PCRX stock, with a simple moving average of -5.79% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pacira BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: PCRX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pacira BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: PCRX) is 433.12x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PCRX is 0.75. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX) is $48.40, which is $14.66 above the current market price. The public float for PCRX is 45.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.20% of that float. On December 31, 2023, PCRX’s average trading volume was 553.91K shares.

PCRX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Pacira BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: PCRX) has surged by 0.48 when compared to previous closing price of 33.58, but the company has seen a 2.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that Pacira (PCRX) announces weaker-than-expected third-quarter 2023 results. The company streamlines its 2023 guidance for net Exparel sales.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCRX stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for PCRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PCRX in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $42 based on the research report published on December 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PCRX Trading at 16.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares surge +23.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCRX rose by +2.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.63. In addition, Pacira BioSciences Inc saw -12.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCRX starting from WINSTON ROY, who sale 509 shares at the price of $34.88 back on Aug 02. After this action, WINSTON ROY now owns 52,440 shares of Pacira BioSciences Inc, valued at $17,751 using the latest closing price.

Riker Lauren Bullaro, the Senior Vice President, Finance of Pacira BioSciences Inc, sale 643 shares at $38.91 during a trade that took place back on Jul 05, which means that Riker Lauren Bullaro is holding 22,687 shares at $25,019 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.64 for the present operating margin

+61.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pacira BioSciences Inc stands at +2.39. The total capital return value is set at 4.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.07. Equity return is now at value 0.87, with 0.43 for asset returns.

Based on Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX), the company’s capital structure generated 98.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.62. Total debt to assets is 45.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.37.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.