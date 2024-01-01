Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: OXSQ) has experienced a decline in its stock price by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 2.86. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-02 that Greenwich, Conn., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NasdaqGS: OXSQ) (NasdaqGS: OXSQL) (NasdaqGS: OXSQZ) (NasdaqGS: OXSQG) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss third quarter 2023 earnings on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 AM Eastern time. The toll free dial-in number is 1-833-470-1428, access code number 495860. There will be a recording available for 30 days after the call. If you are interested in hearing the recording, please dial 1-866-813-9403. The replay pass-code number is 176763.

Is It Worth Investing in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: OXSQ) Right Now?

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: OXSQ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 286.00x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for OXSQ is at 1.09. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OXSQ is 51.60M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.44% of that float. The average trading volume for OXSQ on December 31, 2023 was 207.90K shares.

OXSQ’s Market Performance

OXSQ stock saw a decrease of -0.35% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.05% and a quarterly a decrease of -4.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.35% for Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.45% for OXSQ’s stock, with a -1.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OXSQ Trading at -1.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OXSQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.00%, as shares sank -1.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OXSQ fell by -0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.90. In addition, Oxford Square Capital Corp. saw -4.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OXSQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-171.12 for the present operating margin

+85.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oxford Square Capital Corp. stands at -200.00. The total capital return value is set at -19.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.66.

Based on Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ), the company’s capital structure generated 134.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.33. Total debt to assets is 56.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.