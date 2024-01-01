Owens Corning (OC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.35 in relation to its previous close of 148.75. However, the company has experienced a 0.19% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-28 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Is It Worth Investing in Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) Right Now?

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OC is 1.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OC is $153.11, which is $4.88 above the current price. The public float for OC is 88.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OC on December 31, 2023 was 825.61K shares.

OC’s Market Performance

The stock of Owens Corning (OC) has seen a 0.19% increase in the past week, with a 10.50% rise in the past month, and a 8.67% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.96% for OC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.21% for OC stock, with a simple moving average of 19.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for OC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $161 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OC Trading at 11.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.32%, as shares surge +9.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OC rose by +0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $145.66. In addition, Owens Corning saw 73.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OC starting from Sandri Marcio A, who sale 6,111 shares at the price of $152.47 back on Dec 15. After this action, Sandri Marcio A now owns 57,358 shares of Owens Corning, valued at $931,744 using the latest closing price.

Doerfler Mari, the Vice President and Controller of Owens Corning, sale 350 shares at $143.81 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Doerfler Mari is holding 4,600 shares at $50,334 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.52 for the present operating margin

+27.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Owens Corning stands at +12.71. The total capital return value is set at 23.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.45. Equity return is now at value 24.40, with 10.91 for asset returns.

Based on Owens Corning (OC), the company’s capital structure generated 70.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.34. Total debt to assets is 29.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Owens Corning (OC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.