Oshkosh Corp (OSK) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE: OSK) has decreased by -0.74 when compared to last closing price of 109.22.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-22 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Is It Worth Investing in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE: OSK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Oshkosh Corp (NYSE: OSK) is 13.66x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OSK is 1.34. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Oshkosh Corp (OSK) is $109.31, which is $0.9 above the current market price. The public float for OSK is 64.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.91% of that float. On December 31, 2023, OSK’s average trading volume was 542.38K shares.

OSK’s Market Performance

OSK’s stock has seen a 1.37% increase for the week, with a 12.06% rise in the past month and a 13.60% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.96% for Oshkosh Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.47% for OSK’s stock, with a 20.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSK stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for OSK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OSK in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $122 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OSK Trading at 11.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +11.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSK rose by +1.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.33. In addition, Oshkosh Corp saw 22.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSK starting from Johnson James W., who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $104.34 back on Aug 31. After this action, Johnson James W. now owns 47,439 shares of Oshkosh Corp, valued at $730,380 using the latest closing price.

Brandt Bryan K, the SVP & Chief Marketing Officer of Oshkosh Corp, sale 3,250 shares at $103.63 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Brandt Bryan K is holding 7,848 shares at $336,798 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.61 for the present operating margin

+13.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oshkosh Corp stands at +2.10. The total capital return value is set at 9.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.23. Equity return is now at value 16.23, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Based on Oshkosh Corp (OSK), the company’s capital structure generated 26.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.11. Total debt to assets is 11.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.75 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Oshkosh Corp (OSK) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.