O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) Stock Faces 1.01% Weekly Volatility

The stock of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) has gone down by -0.78% for the week, with a -2.45% drop in the past month and a 4.54% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.48% for ORLY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.26% for ORLY’s stock, with a 2.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY) is above average at 25.27x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.83.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) is $1043.67, which is $93.59 above the current market price. The public float for ORLY is 58.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.07% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ORLY on December 31, 2023 was 401.91K shares.

ORLY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY) has surged by 0.94 when compared to previous closing price of 941.21, but the company has seen a -0.78% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-27 that Looking for auto part stocks to add to your portfolio in 2024? The automotive sector has been experiencing several challenges these past years due to the boom of electric vehicles.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORLY stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for ORLY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ORLY in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $1100 based on the research report published on October 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ORLY Trading at -0.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.01%, as shares sank -3.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORLY fell by -0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $960.55. In addition, O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. saw 12.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORLY starting from PERLMAN DANA, who sale 100 shares at the price of $974.24 back on Nov 28. After this action, PERLMAN DANA now owns 1,197 shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc., valued at $97,424 using the latest closing price.

WILBANKS CARL DAVID, the SVP OF MERCHANDISE of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $996.94 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that WILBANKS CARL DAVID is holding 687 shares at $4,984,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.56 for the present operating margin

+48.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. stands at +15.08. The total capital return value is set at 52.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 41.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.67 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.