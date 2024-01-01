OppFi Inc (OPFI): A Technical Analysis

OppFi Inc (NYSE: OPFI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 81.27x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.30. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OPFI is 15.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OPFI on December 31, 2023 was 271.66K shares.

OPFI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of OppFi Inc (NYSE: OPFI) has increased by 0.20 when compared to last closing price of 5.11.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-21 that As the macro picture appears increasingly brighter, fintech stocks are coming back in vogue among investors. In recent weeks, many financial technology stocks have soared, in anticipation of possible interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in 2024.

OPFI’s Market Performance

OppFi Inc (OPFI) has seen a 17.43% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 39.13% gain in the past month and a 103.17% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.38% for OPFI.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.19% for OPFI’s stock, with a 106.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPFI stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for OPFI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OPFI in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $10 based on the research report published on August 17, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

OPFI Trading at 52.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.35%, as shares surge +44.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +144.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPFI rose by +17.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +190.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.37. In addition, OppFi Inc saw 149.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPFI starting from McKay Christopher J., who sale 962 shares at the price of $3.33 back on Nov 22. After this action, McKay Christopher J. now owns 45,782 shares of OppFi Inc, valued at $3,208 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Pamela D., the CFO of OppFi Inc, sale 578 shares at $3.33 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Johnson Pamela D. is holding 29,242 shares at $1,927 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.93 for the present operating margin

+93.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for OppFi Inc stands at +3.27. The total capital return value is set at 6.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.26. Equity return is now at value 188.44, with 1.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, OppFi Inc (OPFI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.