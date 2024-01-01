NOW Inc (DNOW) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

NOW Inc (NYSE: DNOW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.61x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.43. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for NOW Inc (DNOW) by analysts is $13.67, which is $2.35 above the current market price. The public float for DNOW is 104.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.42% of that float. On December 31, 2023, the average trading volume of DNOW was 745.37K shares.

DNOW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of NOW Inc (NYSE: DNOW) has plunged by -1.22 when compared to previous closing price of 11.46, but the company has seen a -1.31% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that DNOW continues to invest in supercenters and has won large project awards in various sectors, indicating potential growth opportunities. Near-term outlook is affected by customer budget exhaustion and fewer business days, but cash flow growth in 2023 improves financial strength. Iron and steel prices have decreased, which could ease DNOW’s margin, but the rate of decline has slowed. Overall, the stock appears reasonably valued.

DNOW’s Market Performance

NOW Inc (DNOW) has experienced a -1.31% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.57% rise in the past month, and a -4.63% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.92% for DNOW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.69% for DNOW stock, with a simple moving average of 5.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNOW stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for DNOW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DNOW in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $13 based on the research report published on July 08, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

DNOW Trading at 5.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares surge +13.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNOW fell by -1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.98. In addition, NOW Inc saw -10.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DNOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.07 for the present operating margin

+23.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for NOW Inc stands at +5.90. The total capital return value is set at 18.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.69. Equity return is now at value 15.11, with 9.71 for asset returns.

Based on NOW Inc (DNOW), the company’s capital structure generated 5.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.50. Total debt to assets is 3.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.09 and the total asset turnover is 1.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

To sum up, NOW Inc (DNOW) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.