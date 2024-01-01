NorthWestern Energy Group Inc (NWE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

NorthWestern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: NWE)’s stock price has plunge by -1.05relation to previous closing price of 51.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.20% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-05 that Utilities sector has rebounded in the past seven weeks but remains down 8% in 2023. NorthWestern Energy Group upgraded to a buy based on positive rate decision and high dividend yield. NWE’s management team sees long-term EPS growth and de-risked future following rate case approval.

Is It Worth Investing in NorthWestern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: NWE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for NorthWestern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: NWE) is above average at 17.15x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.47.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NorthWestern Energy Group Inc (NWE) is $51.63, which is $0.73 above the current market price. The public float for NWE is 60.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NWE on December 31, 2023 was 401.95K shares.

NWE’s Market Performance

NWE stock saw an increase of -0.20% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.73% and a quarterly increase of 5.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.93% for NorthWestern Energy Group Inc (NWE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.15% for NWE’s stock, with a -5.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NWE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NWE stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for NWE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NWE in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $51 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NWE Trading at 1.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares surge +1.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWE fell by -0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.51. In addition, NorthWestern Energy Group Inc saw -14.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NWE starting from Ide Britt E, who sale 1,200 shares at the price of $58.65 back on May 16. After this action, Ide Britt E now owns 10,125 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group Inc, valued at $70,380 using the latest closing price.

HORSFALL JAN ROBERT, the Director of NorthWestern Energy Group Inc, sale 2,800 shares at $57.26 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that HORSFALL JAN ROBERT is holding 4,375 shares at $160,328 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NWE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.80 for the present operating margin

+53.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for NorthWestern Energy Group Inc stands at +12.38. The total capital return value is set at 5.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.65. Equity return is now at value 6.74, with 2.44 for asset returns.

Based on NorthWestern Energy Group Inc (NWE), the company’s capital structure generated 98.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.68. Total debt to assets is 35.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NorthWestern Energy Group Inc (NWE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.