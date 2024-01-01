Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) Stock Observes -0.67% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) has seen a 1.68% increase in the past week, with a 6.94% gain in the past month, and a 11.37% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.97% for NOMD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.73% for NOMD’s stock, with a -0.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) is above average at 13.30x. The 36-month beta value for NOMD is also noteworthy at 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for NOMD is $21.32, which is $6.2 above than the current price. The public float for NOMD is 144.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.43% of that float. The average trading volume of NOMD on December 31, 2023 was 756.54K shares.

NOMD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) has dropped by -0.18 compared to previous close of 16.98. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-29 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOMD stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for NOMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NOMD in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $21 based on the research report published on February 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NOMD Trading at 8.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares surge +4.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOMD rose by +1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.54. In addition, Nomad Foods Limited saw -1.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NOMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.73 for the present operating margin

+27.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nomad Foods Limited stands at +8.50. The total capital return value is set at 9.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.16. Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 3.37 for asset returns.

Based on Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD), the company’s capital structure generated 83.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.41. Total debt to assets is 34.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In summary, Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.