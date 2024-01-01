NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: NMIH) is above average at 8.03x. The 36-month beta value for NMIH is also noteworthy at 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NMIH is $33.67, which is $3.99 above than the current price. The public float for NMIH is 79.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.22% of that float. The average trading volume of NMIH on December 31, 2023 was 563.56K shares.

The stock of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: NMIH) has decreased by -0.90 when compared to last closing price of 29.95. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.10% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-31 that In the labyrinth of the investment world, discovering the elusive golden tickets promising robust returns and exceptional growth is akin to uncovering encrypted puzzles. Picture this: a trio of companies standing as sentinels amid shifting market landscapes.

NMIH’s Market Performance

NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) has experienced a -1.10% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.00% rise in the past month, and a 9.56% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.14% for NMIH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.29% for NMIH stock, with a simple moving average of 12.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NMIH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NMIH stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NMIH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NMIH in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $36 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NMIH Trading at 5.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMIH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares surge +7.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMIH fell by -1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.84. In addition, NMI Holdings Inc saw 42.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NMIH starting from SHUSTER BRADLEY M, who sale 171,418 shares at the price of $30.11 back on Dec 26. After this action, SHUSTER BRADLEY M now owns 426,963 shares of NMI Holdings Inc, valued at $5,162,030 using the latest closing price.

SHUSTER BRADLEY M, the Executive Chairman of NMI Holdings Inc, sale 70,804 shares at $30.08 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that SHUSTER BRADLEY M is holding 426,963 shares at $2,130,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NMIH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+78.03 for the present operating margin

The net margin for NMI Holdings Inc stands at +55.97. The total capital return value is set at 17.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.71. Equity return is now at value 18.79, with 12.18 for asset returns.

Based on NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH), the company’s capital structure generated 25.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.19. Total debt to assets is 15.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.76.

Conclusion

In summary, NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.