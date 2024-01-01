Niu Technologies ADR (NIU) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The average price suggested by analysts for NIU is $17.22, which is $0.23 above the current market price. The public float for NIU is 68.85M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.21% of that float. The average trading volume for NIU on December 31, 2023 was 376.50K shares.

The stock of Niu Technologies ADR (NASDAQ: NIU) has decreased by -4.78 when compared to last closing price of 2.30. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-15 that Sales for Q3 2023 decreased 17% YoY. Despite setbacks, Niu Technologies should be able to resume growth, and soon. NIU’s niche in the premium segment and valuation are a draw.

NIU’s Market Performance

NIU’s stock has fallen by 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.61% and a quarterly drop of -22.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.35% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.44% for Niu Technologies ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.45% for NIU’s stock, with a simple moving average of -32.79% for the last 200 days.

NIU Trading at -2.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.35%, as shares sank -6.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIU remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.19. In addition, Niu Technologies ADR saw -58.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NIU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.33 for the present operating margin

+17.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Niu Technologies ADR stands at -1.56. The total capital return value is set at -6.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.77. Equity return is now at value -14.17, with -6.64 for asset returns.

Based on Niu Technologies ADR (NIU), the company’s capital structure generated 37.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.31. Total debt to assets is 19.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.81 and the total asset turnover is 1.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Niu Technologies ADR (NIU) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.