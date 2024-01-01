NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE: NXDT)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.85 in comparison to its previous close of 8.10, however, the company has experienced a 1.92% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-16 that NexPoint Diversified Real Estate is trading at a 70% discount to its NAV, possibly raising doubts about the fair value of its assets. Despite the uncertainty surrounding the common stock, the preferred equity presents a good risk/reward ratio with an attractive 9.7% yield attached. Preferreds can be redeemed starting on December 2023. This may offer the opportunity for sooner-than-expected redemption, and thus a strong squeeze of their YTM.

Is It Worth Investing in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE: NXDT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NXDT is also noteworthy at 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for NXDT is 30.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.80% of that float. The average trading volume of NXDT on December 31, 2023 was 136.65K shares.

NXDT’s Market Performance

NXDT stock saw a decrease of 1.92% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.85% and a quarterly a decrease of -8.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.86% for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.63% for NXDT’s stock, with a -19.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NXDT Trading at -2.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXDT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares sank -1.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXDT rose by +1.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.24. In addition, NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust saw -29.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXDT starting from DONDERO JAMES D, who purchase 373 shares at the price of $14.20 back on Oct 06. After this action, DONDERO JAMES D now owns 20,797 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust, valued at $5,297 using the latest closing price.

DONDERO JAMES D, the of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust, purchase 2,081 shares at $14.20 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that DONDERO JAMES D is holding 20,424 shares at $29,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXDT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+458.52 for the present operating margin

+65.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stands at +454.02. The total capital return value is set at 26.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.21.

Based on NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT), the company’s capital structure generated 4.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.11. Total debt to assets is 4.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

In summary, NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.