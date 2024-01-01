New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE: NJR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.42 compared to its previous closing price of 44.77. However, the company has seen a 0.13% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that New Jersey Resources (NJR) makes a strong case for investment, given its capability to increase shareholders’ value, growth projections and strong ROE.

Is It Worth Investing in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE: NJR) Right Now?

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE: NJR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NJR is 0.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NJR is $48.17, which is $3.59 above the current price. The public float for NJR is 97.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NJR on December 31, 2023 was 500.53K shares.

NJR’s Market Performance

NJR stock saw an increase of 0.13% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.45% and a quarterly increase of 9.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.84% for New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.02% for NJR stock, with a simple moving average of -3.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NJR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NJR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NJR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NJR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $46 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NJR Trading at 4.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NJR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.32%, as shares surge +5.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NJR rose by +0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.25. In addition, New Jersey Resources Corporation saw -10.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NJR starting from Migliaccio Patrick J., who sale 3,579 shares at the price of $44.29 back on Dec 21. After this action, Migliaccio Patrick J. now owns 41,886 shares of New Jersey Resources Corporation, valued at $158,514 using the latest closing price.

Westhoven Stephen D, the President & CEO of New Jersey Resources Corporation, sale 5,000 shares at $50.04 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Westhoven Stephen D is holding 180,372 shares at $250,223 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NJR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.54 for the present operating margin

+15.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Jersey Resources Corporation stands at +13.72. The total capital return value is set at 5.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.66. Equity return is now at value 13.90, with 4.14 for asset returns.

Based on New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR), the company’s capital structure generated 165.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.30. Total debt to assets is 50.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 146.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.