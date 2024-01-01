NCR Atleos Corp (NATL) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NATL is 70.35M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.38% of that float. The average trading volume for NATL on December 31, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

NATL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of NCR Atleos Corp (NYSE: NATL) has dropped by -0.65 compared to previous close of 24.45. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-11-30 that ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE: NATL) (“Atleos”) will host a conference call on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to provide an update following the Company’s split from NCR Corp. that was effective on October 16, 2023. Participants should plan to access the call 15 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a smooth connection. Details are as follows: Dial in Number Passcode Time/Date Conference call 877-400-0505 (Tollfree) + 1 323-7.

NATL’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.74% for NATL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.31% for NATL’s stock, with a 6.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NATL Trading at 5.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NATL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares surge +9.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NATL fell by -2.29%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.17. In addition, NCR Atleos Corp saw 5.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NATL starting from DuVall Andrew R, who sale 83 shares at the price of $22.00 back on Dec 07. After this action, DuVall Andrew R now owns 5,495 shares of NCR Atleos Corp, valued at $1,826 using the latest closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NCR Atleos Corp (NATL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.