Navigating the Volatility of Perdoceo Education Corporation’s (PRDO) Stock

In the past week, PRDO stock has gone down by -0.62%, with a monthly gain of 0.69% and a quarterly surge of 2.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.54% for Perdoceo Education Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.67% for PRDO’s stock, with a 16.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO) Right Now?

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.03. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PRDO is 63.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRDO on December 31, 2023 was 485.61K shares.

PRDO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO) has decreased by -0.90 when compared to last closing price of 17.72.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that Investors with an interest in Schools stocks have likely encountered both Perdoceo Education (PRDO) and Afya (AFYA). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

PRDO Trading at -0.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRDO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +0.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRDO fell by -0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.68. In addition, Perdoceo Education Corporation saw 26.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRDO starting from NELSON TODD S, who sale 16,000 shares at the price of $18.50 back on Dec 08. After this action, NELSON TODD S now owns 685,098 shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation, valued at $296,000 using the latest closing price.

Kline John Robert, the SVP, AIU of Perdoceo Education Corporation, sale 11,000 shares at $17.71 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Kline John Robert is holding 146,315 shares at $194,810 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRDO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.08 for the present operating margin

+80.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Perdoceo Education Corporation stands at +13.79. The total capital return value is set at 18.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.33. Equity return is now at value 19.07, with 15.21 for asset returns.

Based on Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO), the company’s capital structure generated 4.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.45. Total debt to assets is 3.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.52.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.