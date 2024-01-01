Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Mueller Water Products Inc (NYSE: MWA)’s stock price has dropped by -1.37 in relation to previous closing price of 14.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-13 that Mueller Water Products (MWA) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.19 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.10 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in Mueller Water Products Inc (NYSE: MWA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mueller Water Products Inc (NYSE: MWA) is above average at 26.45x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.33.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) is $15.90, which is $1.5 above the current market price. The public float for MWA is 153.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.94% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MWA on December 31, 2023 was 918.99K shares.

MWA’s Market Performance

MWA stock saw an increase of 1.48% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.43% and a quarterly increase of 13.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.41% for Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.72% for MWA’s stock, with a 3.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MWA Trading at 8.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MWA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +8.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MWA rose by +1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.07. In addition, Mueller Water Products Inc saw 33.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MWA starting from TOKARZ MICHAEL T, who sale 13,269 shares at the price of $13.08 back on Sep 12. After this action, TOKARZ MICHAEL T now owns 392,502 shares of Mueller Water Products Inc, valued at $173,531 using the latest closing price.

Takeuchi Kenji, the SVP Water Management Solutions of Mueller Water Products Inc, sale 1,855 shares at $14.16 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Takeuchi Kenji is holding 28,209 shares at $26,276 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MWA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.79 for the present operating margin

+29.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mueller Water Products Inc stands at +6.70. The total capital return value is set at 11.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.38. Equity return is now at value 12.38, with 5.69 for asset returns.

Based on Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA), the company’s capital structure generated 66.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.89. Total debt to assets is 31.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.23.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.