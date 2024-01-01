Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI) is 8.58x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MLI is 1.12. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) is $50.00, which is $2.85 above the current market price. The public float for MLI is 110.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.78% of that float. On December 31, 2023, MLI’s average trading volume was 684.71K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

MLI) stock’s latest price update

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI)’s stock price has dropped by -1.26 in relation to previous closing price of 47.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-12 that Mueller Industries is a building materials company that offers potentially ongoing capital gains and a modest dividend. The company operates in multiple countries and its revenue is primarily generated from the US. Mueller has competitive advantages and strong financial performance, although its growth rate has slowed compared to the two previous years.

MLI’s Market Performance

MLI’s stock has risen by 1.18% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.42% and a quarterly rise of 25.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.34% for Mueller Industries, Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.83% for MLI’s stock, with a 20.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MLI stocks, with Boenning & Scattergood repeating the rating for MLI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MLI in the upcoming period, according to Boenning & Scattergood is $55 based on the research report published on December 14, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

MLI Trading at 14.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares surge +13.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLI rose by +1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.83. In addition, Mueller Industries, Inc. saw 59.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MLI starting from Sigloch Steffen, who sale 53,792 shares at the price of $47.59 back on Dec 26. After this action, Sigloch Steffen now owns 212,882 shares of Mueller Industries, Inc., valued at $2,559,961 using the latest closing price.

Sigloch Steffen, the Chief Manufacturing Officer of Mueller Industries, Inc., sale 8 shares at $47.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that Sigloch Steffen is holding 266,674 shares at $380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.59 for the present operating margin

+26.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mueller Industries, Inc. stands at +16.53. The total capital return value is set at 55.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 43.18. Equity return is now at value 32.37, with 26.08 for asset returns.

Based on Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.31. Total debt to assets is 1.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.35 and the total asset turnover is 2.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.41.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.