Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, MOH stock has gone up by 0.86%, with a monthly gain of 2.99% and a quarterly surge of 10.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.38% for Molina Healthcare Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.80% for MOH stock, with a simple moving average of 14.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE: MOH) Right Now?

Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE: MOH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MOH is 0.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MOH is $376.69, which is $15.38 above the current price. The public float for MOH is 57.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MOH on December 31, 2023 was 378.44K shares.

MOH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE: MOH) has increased by 1.37 when compared to last closing price of 356.42. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-19 that Molina Healthcare’s (MOH) new price for Bright HealthCare’s California Medicare business constitutes 23% of the anticipated $1.8 billion premium revenues for 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOH stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for MOH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MOH in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $310 based on the research report published on June 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MOH Trading at 1.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares sank -1.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOH rose by +0.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $364.00. In addition, Molina Healthcare Inc saw 9.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MOH starting from ROMNEY RONNA, who sale 335 shares at the price of $358.00 back on Nov 29. After this action, ROMNEY RONNA now owns 16,907 shares of Molina Healthcare Inc, valued at $119,929 using the latest closing price.

ORLANDO STEVEN J, the Director of Molina Healthcare Inc, sale 1,134 shares at $325.96 during a trade that took place back on Oct 30, which means that ORLANDO STEVEN J is holding 19,299 shares at $369,639 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MOH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.32 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Molina Healthcare Inc stands at +2.48. The total capital return value is set at 25.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.01. Equity return is now at value 26.91, with 6.73 for asset returns.

Based on Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH), the company’s capital structure generated 84.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.84. Total debt to assets is 20.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.