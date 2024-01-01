Moelis & Co (MC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Moelis & Co (NYSE: MC) has dropped by -1.90 compared to previous close of 57.22. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Bloomberg Markets and Finance reported 2023-11-10 that Six years ago, Ken Moelis predicted he would hand the reins of his namesake firm to someone else by the time he turned 65. That birthday came and went in July.

Is It Worth Investing in Moelis & Co (NYSE: MC) Right Now?

Moelis & Co (NYSE: MC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10794.23x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MC is 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MC is $39.00, which is -$17.13 below the current price. The public float for MC is 66.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MC on December 31, 2023 was 684.46K shares.

MC’s Market Performance

MC’s stock has seen a -1.20% decrease for the week, with a 19.15% rise in the past month and a 24.37% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.82% for Moelis & Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.19% for MC’s stock, with a 26.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MC by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for MC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $37 based on the research report published on January 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MC Trading at 18.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares surge +18.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MC fell by -1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.83. In addition, Moelis & Co saw 46.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MC starting from MOELIS KENNETH, who sale 19,675 shares at the price of $41.66 back on Nov 13. After this action, MOELIS KENNETH now owns 5,308 shares of Moelis & Co, valued at $819,660 using the latest closing price.

MOELIS KENNETH, the Chairman, CEO of Moelis & Co, sale 50,000 shares at $41.57 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that MOELIS KENNETH is holding 24,983 shares at $2,078,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.46 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Moelis & Co stands at +15.26. The total capital return value is set at 34.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.51. Equity return is now at value 0.25, with 0.09 for asset returns.

Based on Moelis & Co (MC), the company’s capital structure generated 43.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.25. Total debt to assets is 15.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Moelis & Co (MC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.