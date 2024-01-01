Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd (MTA) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MTA is 1.68. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MTA is 80.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.93% of that float. On December 31, 2023, MTA’s average trading volume was 422.40K shares.

MTA) stock’s latest price update

Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd (AMEX: MTA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.65 in relation to its previous close of 3.06. However, the company has experienced a 0.65% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-05 that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. announced a merger with Nova Royalty Corp., causing a significant drop in stock price. The merger is an attempt by Metalla to enter the copper market and expand its portfolio. Metalla reported revenues of $0.96 million for Q2 2023, with a net loss of $0.49 million. Free cash flow is $0.77 million.

MTA’s Market Performance

Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd (MTA) has experienced a 0.65% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.94% drop in the past month, and a 0.65% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.23% for MTA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.75% for MTA’s stock, with a -23.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MTA Trading at 2.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares sank -4.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTA rose by +0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.16. In addition, Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd saw -36.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-255.25 for the present operating margin

+25.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd stands at -452.81. The total capital return value is set at -5.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.23. Equity return is now at value -7.63, with -7.05 for asset returns.

Based on Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd (MTA), the company’s capital structure generated 8.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.20. Total debt to assets is 8.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 70.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd (MTA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.