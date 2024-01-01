ManpowerGroup (MAN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) has dropped by -0.34 compared to previous close of 79.74. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-07 that Korn Ferry, Gilead Sciences, Qualcomm, Ralph Lauren, and Manpower are identified as five companies with high dividend yields and strong capacity for future dividend increases. Korn Ferry is a leader in leadership and talent consulting services with significant growth opportunities. Gilead Sciences has pivoted towards new products and acquisitions to improve its outlook, though it still faces headwinds from COVID-related revenue decline.

Is It Worth Investing in ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) is 18.29x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MAN is 1.59. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ManpowerGroup (MAN) is $75.92, which is -$3.55 below the current market price. The public float for MAN is 48.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.96% of that float. On December 31, 2023, MAN’s average trading volume was 281.31K shares.

MAN’s Market Performance

The stock of ManpowerGroup (MAN) has seen a 0.88% increase in the past week, with a 5.82% rise in the past month, and a 8.39% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.74% for MAN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.45% for MAN’s stock, with a 4.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAN stocks, with Redburn repeating the rating for MAN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MAN in the upcoming period, according to Redburn is $94 based on the research report published on June 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MAN Trading at 6.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.98%, as shares surge +7.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAN rose by +0.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.84. In addition, ManpowerGroup saw -4.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAN starting from MONDANO DONALD O, who sale 1,600 shares at the price of $72.96 back on Nov 07. After this action, MONDANO DONALD O now owns 1,840 shares of ManpowerGroup, valued at $116,736 using the latest closing price.

PAYNE ULICE JR, the Director of ManpowerGroup, sale 1,100 shares at $77.30 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that PAYNE ULICE JR is holding 8,620 shares at $85,030 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.33 for the present operating margin

+18.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for ManpowerGroup stands at +1.89. The total capital return value is set at 16.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.62. Equity return is now at value 9.23, with 2.59 for asset returns.

Based on ManpowerGroup (MAN), the company’s capital structure generated 55.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.70. Total debt to assets is 14.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.75 and the total asset turnover is 2.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ManpowerGroup (MAN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.