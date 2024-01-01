Make Informed Decisions with United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) Stock Updates

In the past week, UNFI stock has gone up by 0.06%, with a monthly gain of 10.33% and a quarterly surge of 14.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.10% for United Natural Foods Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.46% for UNFI’s stock, with a -19.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.67.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) is $14.44, which is -$1.79 below the current market price. The public float for UNFI is 57.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.80% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UNFI on December 31, 2023 was 991.03K shares.

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: UNFI)’s stock price has decreased by -2.11 compared to its previous closing price of 16.58. However, the company has seen a 0.06% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-14 that United Natural (UNFI) is strategically focusing on operational enhancements and efficiency to boost profitability despite retail sector challenges and a changing economic landscape.

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNFI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for UNFI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UNFI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $32 based on the research report published on March 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UNFI Trading at 5.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +11.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNFI rose by +0.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.93. In addition, United Natural Foods Inc. saw -58.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNFI starting from Bates Ann Torre, who sale 16,061 shares at the price of $14.94 back on Oct 11. After this action, Bates Ann Torre now owns 0 shares of United Natural Foods Inc., valued at $239,951 using the latest closing price.

Howard John W, the CFO of United Natural Foods Inc., purchase 5,490 shares at $13.68 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that Howard John W is holding 141,790 shares at $75,103 based on the most recent closing price.

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.49 for the present operating margin

+12.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Natural Foods Inc. stands at +0.08. The total capital return value is set at 2.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.49. Equity return is now at value -4.58, with -1.01 for asset returns.

Based on United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI), the company’s capital structure generated 187.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.20. Total debt to assets is 41.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 175.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.67 and the total asset turnover is 3.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

In a nutshell, United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.