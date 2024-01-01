Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) is 8.77x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MAIN is 1.29. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) is $44.17, which is $0.94 above the current market price. The public float for MAIN is 80.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.57% of that float. On December 31, 2023, MAIN’s average trading volume was 366.36K shares.

MAIN) stock’s latest price update

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN)’s stock price has dropped by -1.30 in relation to previous closing price of 43.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-30 that Passive income investors may face more volatility in 2024 due to changes in central bank policy and the upcoming U.S. presidential election. Main Street Capital Corporation is a high-quality BDC with a proven track record and strong financial performance in 2023. Despite its high premium to net asset value, Main Street Capital is still a great income stock for 2024 with potential for dividend growth.

MAIN’s Market Performance

MAIN’s stock has risen by 0.77% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.57% and a quarterly rise of 7.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.05% for Main Street Capital Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.15% for MAIN’s stock, with a 8.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAIN stocks, with Hovde Group repeating the rating for MAIN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MAIN in the upcoming period, according to Hovde Group is $45 based on the research report published on June 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MAIN Trading at 5.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.28%, as shares surge +4.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAIN rose by +0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.59. In addition, Main Street Capital Corporation saw 19.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAIN starting from JACKSON JOHN EARL, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $39.20 back on Mar 31. After this action, JACKSON JOHN EARL now owns 60,517 shares of Main Street Capital Corporation, valued at $117,585 using the latest closing price.

Beauvais Jason B, the EVP, GC, CCO, SECRETARY of Main Street Capital Corporation, sale 5,894 shares at $39.45 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Beauvais Jason B is holding 151,918 shares at $232,532 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+89.23 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Main Street Capital Corporation stands at +62.82. The total capital return value is set at 8.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.44. Equity return is now at value 18.19, with 9.20 for asset returns.

Based on Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN), the company’s capital structure generated 95.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.81. Total debt to assets is 46.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.