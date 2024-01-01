MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG)’s stock price has decreased by -1.51 compared to its previous closing price of 10.57. However, the company has seen a -2.25% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Kitco reported 2023-11-28 that (Kitco News) – The silver price is range-bound at around $23 an ounce, but that doesn’t dissuade George Paspalas, president and CEO of MAG Silver (TSX:MAG).

Is It Worth Investing in MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) is 33.45x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MAG is 1.22. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) is $16.07, which is $5.66 above the current market price. The public float for MAG is 92.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.46% of that float. On December 31, 2023, MAG’s average trading volume was 705.92K shares.

MAG’s Market Performance

MAG’s stock has seen a -2.25% decrease for the week, with a -11.78% drop in the past month and a 0.39% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.69% for MAG Silver Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.58% for MAG’s stock, with a -9.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MAG Trading at -3.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares sank -12.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAG fell by -2.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.84. In addition, MAG Silver Corp. saw -33.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MAG

Equity return is now at value 7.21, with 7.08 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.