LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) has gone up by 0.28% for the week, with a 9.06% rise in the past month and a -11.34% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.53% for LYTS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.72% for LYTS’s stock, with a 3.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) is above average at 15.16x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.82.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) is $18.67, which is $4.59 above the current market price. The public float for LYTS is 25.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.57% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LYTS on December 31, 2023 was 207.20K shares.

LYTS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) has dropped by -1.19 compared to previous close of 14.25. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-29 that LSI Industries has reported strong financial performance, with increased cash position and reduced debt. The company has a healthy interest coverage ratio and current ratio, indicating no risk of insolvency or liquidity issues. LSI has improved profitability and efficiency, with expanding gross margins and controlled operating costs.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYTS stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for LYTS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LYTS in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $18 based on the research report published on January 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LYTS Trading at 3.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares surge +7.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYTS rose by +0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.76. In addition, LSI Industries Inc. saw 15.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYTS starting from Galeese James E, who sale 7,155 shares at the price of $15.72 back on Aug 29. After this action, Galeese James E now owns 142,134 shares of LSI Industries Inc., valued at $112,494 using the latest closing price.

Clark James Anthony, the CEO and President of LSI Industries Inc., sale 20,284 shares at $15.72 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Clark James Anthony is holding 144,947 shares at $318,864 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.46 for the present operating margin

+27.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for LSI Industries Inc. stands at +5.18. The total capital return value is set at 16.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.47. Equity return is now at value 16.18, with 8.86 for asset returns.

Based on LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS), the company’s capital structure generated 25.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.56. Total debt to assets is 15.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.23 and the total asset turnover is 1.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.