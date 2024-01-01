Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX) Stock Experiences 15.26% Monthly Change

The stock of Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX) has gone up by 0.24% for the week, with a 15.26% rise in the past month and a 28.15% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.75% for LPX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.34% for LPX’s stock, with a 14.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (NYSE: LPX) Right Now?

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (NYSE: LPX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LPX is 1.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LPX is $72.25, which is $1.42 above the current price. The public float for LPX is 71.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LPX on December 31, 2023 was 787.22K shares.

LPX) stock’s latest price update

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (NYSE: LPX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.90 compared to its previous closing price of 71.47. However, the company has seen a 0.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-02 that LPX is transitioning from a commodity business to specialized products, such as engineered wood siding and performance OSB, which offers higher revenues and more stable profit margins. The OSB market, including LPX’s OSB Structural Solutions, has experienced a decline in prices and profits due to reduced construction activity, but the market is still strong. LPX is delivering structural growth across the cycle, but it still is affected by OSB price volatility to a large degree.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPX stocks, with TD Securities repeating the rating for LPX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LPX in the upcoming period, according to TD Securities is $78 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LPX Trading at 16.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares surge +16.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPX rose by +0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.10. In addition, Louisiana-Pacific Corp. saw 19.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPX starting from Blosser Michael W, who sale 4,060 shares at the price of $67.00 back on Dec 14. After this action, Blosser Michael W now owns 49,858 shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corp., valued at $272,020 using the latest closing price.

Gottung Lizanne C, the Director of Louisiana-Pacific Corp., sale 3,313 shares at $67.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Gottung Lizanne C is holding 28,495 shares at $221,971 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.04 for the present operating margin

+38.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Louisiana-Pacific Corp. stands at +23.04. The total capital return value is set at 71.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 51.55. Equity return is now at value 7.54, with 4.53 for asset returns.

Based on Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX), the company’s capital structure generated 27.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.61. Total debt to assets is 16.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.