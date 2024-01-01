LiveRamp Holdings Inc’s (RAMP) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, RAMP stock has gone up by 1.39%, with a monthly gain of 14.72% and a quarterly surge of 31.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.92% for LiveRamp Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.20% for RAMP’s stock, with a 33.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LiveRamp Holdings Inc (NYSE: RAMP) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for LiveRamp Holdings Inc (RAMP) by analysts is $38.20, which is $0.32 above the current market price. The public float for RAMP is 63.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.95% of that float. On December 31, 2023, the average trading volume of RAMP was 474.05K shares.

RAMP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of LiveRamp Holdings Inc (NYSE: RAMP) has dropped by -1.38 compared to previous close of 38.41. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-29 that LiveRamp (RAMP) could be a solid choice for shorter-term investors looking to capitalize on the recent price trend in fundamentally sound stocks. It is one of the many stocks that passed through our shorter-term trading strategy-based screen.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RAMP stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for RAMP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RAMP in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $33 based on the research report published on June 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RAMP Trading at 15.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares surge +14.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAMP rose by +1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.57. In addition, LiveRamp Holdings Inc saw 61.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RAMP starting from O’Kelley Charles Brian, who sale 1,878 shares at the price of $32.47 back on Aug 30. After this action, O’Kelley Charles Brian now owns 1,703 shares of LiveRamp Holdings Inc, valued at $60,979 using the latest closing price.

Hussain Mohsin, the CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER of LiveRamp Holdings Inc, sale 9,470 shares at $31.11 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Hussain Mohsin is holding 116,864 shares at $294,612 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RAMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.66 for the present operating margin

+71.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for LiveRamp Holdings Inc stands at -20.80. The total capital return value is set at -7.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.94. Equity return is now at value -6.75, with -5.37 for asset returns.

Based on LiveRamp Holdings Inc (RAMP), the company’s capital structure generated 5.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.85. Total debt to assets is 4.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.09.

Conclusion

To sum up, LiveRamp Holdings Inc (RAMP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.