Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LIND is 2.78. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND) is $13.75, which is $2.48 above the current market price. The public float for LIND is 35.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.73% of that float. On December 31, 2023, LIND’s average trading volume was 387.21K shares.

The stock price of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LIND) has surged by 0.90 when compared to previous closing price of 11.17, but the company has seen a 4.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-05 that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Craig Felenstein – CFO Sven-Olof Lindblad – Founder, CEO and Co-Chair Conference Call Participants Steve Wieczynski – Stifel Alex Fuhrman – Craig-Hallum Capital Operator Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Lindblad Expeditions Report 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results. My name is Chach, and I’ll be the coordinator for your call today.

LIND’s Market Performance

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND) has experienced a 4.35% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 42.93% rise in the past month, and a 56.53% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.44% for LIND. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.97% for LIND’s stock, with a 23.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LIND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LIND stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for LIND by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LIND in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $12 based on the research report published on November 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LIND Trading at 43.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.59%, as shares surge +43.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +73.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIND rose by +4.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.72. In addition, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc saw 46.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIND starting from SCHULTZ ALEX P, who purchase 11,819 shares at the price of $9.36 back on Dec 13. After this action, SCHULTZ ALEX P now owns 93,384 shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc, valued at $110,659 using the latest closing price.

SCHULTZ ALEX P, the Director of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc, purchase 27,474 shares at $8.43 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that SCHULTZ ALEX P is holding 81,565 shares at $231,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.96 for the present operating margin

+22.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc stands at -26.42. The total capital return value is set at -12.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.