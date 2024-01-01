Light & Wonder Inc (LNW) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Light & Wonder Inc (NASDAQ: LNW) is above average at 59.15x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.85.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Light & Wonder Inc (LNW) is $100.41, which is $18.3 above the current market price. The public float for LNW is 89.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.54% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LNW on December 31, 2023 was 679.42K shares.

LNW) stock’s latest price update

Light & Wonder Inc (NASDAQ: LNW)’s stock price has decreased by -1.06 compared to its previous closing price of 82.99. However, the company has seen a -2.64% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that Gaming stocks like Light & Wonder (LNW), Accel Entertainment (ACEL) and Churchill Downs (CHDN) benefit from expansion efforts and improving visitation.

LNW’s Market Performance

Light & Wonder Inc (LNW) has seen a -2.64% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.51% decline in the past month and a 15.11% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.27% for LNW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.19% for LNW stock, with a simple moving average of 16.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNW stocks, with Redburn repeating the rating for LNW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LNW in the upcoming period, according to Redburn is $104 based on the research report published on August 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LNW Trading at -0.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares sank -7.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNW fell by -2.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.50. In addition, Light & Wonder Inc saw 40.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNW starting from Kalabic Vanja, who sale 588 shares at the price of $86.36 back on Nov 13. After this action, Kalabic Vanja now owns 1,171 shares of Light & Wonder Inc, valued at $50,780 using the latest closing price.

Vullo Maria T, the Director of Light & Wonder Inc, sale 2,093 shares at $76.80 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that Vullo Maria T is holding 10,789 shares at $160,742 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.68 for the present operating margin

+53.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Light & Wonder Inc stands at -7.88. The total capital return value is set at 7.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.50. Equity return is now at value 10.64, with 1.78 for asset returns.

Based on Light & Wonder Inc (LNW), the company’s capital structure generated 398.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.95. Total debt to assets is 65.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 394.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Light & Wonder Inc (LNW) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.