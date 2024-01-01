LianBio ADR (LIAN) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LIAN is 0.15. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LIAN is 104.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.02% of that float. On December 31, 2023, LIAN’s average trading volume was 2.53M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

LIAN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of LianBio ADR (NASDAQ: LIAN) has increased by 0.90 when compared to last closing price of 4.43. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.83% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-08 that LianBio Sponsored ADR (LIAN) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

LIAN’s Market Performance

LianBio ADR (LIAN) has experienced a -2.83% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.19% rise in the past month, and a 200.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.32% for LIAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.08% for LIAN stock, with a simple moving average of 79.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LIAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LIAN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for LIAN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LIAN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4 based on the research report published on December 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LIAN Trading at 14.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.73%, as shares surge +9.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +236.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIAN fell by -2.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +168.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.27. In addition, LianBio ADR saw 172.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIAN starting from QIAN JIANG, who sale 2,239 shares at the price of $1.65 back on Jan 03. After this action, QIAN JIANG now owns 67,349 shares of LianBio ADR, valued at $3,702 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIAN

The total capital return value is set at -36.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.56. Equity return is now at value -36.90, with -28.52 for asset returns.

Based on LianBio ADR (LIAN), the company’s capital structure generated 1.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.64. Total debt to assets is 1.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.94.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.24.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of LianBio ADR (LIAN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.