LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LX) has plunged by -0.54 when compared to previous closing price of 1.85, but the company has seen a -5.15% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-23 that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 22, 2023 9:00 PM ET Company Participants Mandy Dong – Director of Investor Relations Jay Xiao – Chief Executive Officer Jared Wu – President James Zheng – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Alex Ye – UBS Yada Li – CICC Betty Li – CLSA Operator Good day and thank you for standing by.

Is It Worth Investing in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LX) Right Now?

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for LX is at 0.75. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LX is $19.05, which is $0.84 above the current market price. The public float for LX is 138.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.55% of that float. The average trading volume for LX on December 31, 2023 was 482.66K shares.

LX’s Market Performance

LX stock saw an increase of -5.15% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.79% and a quarterly increase of -16.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.45% for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.85% for LX’s stock, with a -18.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LX Trading at -2.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.48%, as shares surge +3.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LX fell by -5.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7920. In addition, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR saw -3.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.20 for the present operating margin

+58.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR stands at +8.29. The total capital return value is set at 9.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.71. Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 5.94 for asset returns.

Based on LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX), the company’s capital structure generated 107.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.69. Total debt to assets is 40.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.