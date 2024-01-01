Legend Biotech Corp ADR (LEGN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LEGN is -0.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for LEGN is 180.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LEGN on December 31, 2023 was 838.21K shares.

Legend Biotech Corp ADR (NASDAQ: LEGN)’s stock price has soared by 0.60 in relation to previous closing price of 59.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-29 that The FDA has undertaken an investigation of T-cell malignancies in patients undergoing CAR T-cell therapy treatment. Therapies from NVS, BMY and GILD are under the spotlight.

LEGN’s Market Performance

LEGN’s stock has risen by 0.22% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.59% and a quarterly drop of -10.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.79% for Legend Biotech Corp ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.89% for LEGN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.15% for the last 200 days.

LEGN Trading at -4.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares sank -1.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEGN rose by +0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.68. In addition, Legend Biotech Corp ADR saw 20.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LEGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-391.48 for the present operating margin

+28.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Legend Biotech Corp ADR stands at -381.48. The total capital return value is set at -47.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.66.

Based on Legend Biotech Corp ADR (LEGN), the company’s capital structure generated 38.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.66. Total debt to assets is 21.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 87.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Legend Biotech Corp ADR (LEGN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.