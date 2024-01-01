Landsea Homes Corporation (LSEA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Landsea Homes Corporation (NASDAQ: LSEA) has decreased by -0.83 when compared to last closing price of 13.25.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that November marked an exceptional month for stocks. Interest rate-sensitive sectors and stocks like Udemy (UDMY), Oscar Health (OSCR), Rocky Brands (RCKY) and Landsea Homes (LSEA) outperformed in the month.

Is It Worth Investing in Landsea Homes Corporation (NASDAQ: LSEA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Landsea Homes Corporation (NASDAQ: LSEA) is above average at 12.50x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.02.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for LSEA is 13.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LSEA on December 31, 2023 was 205.81K shares.

LSEA’s Market Performance

LSEA stock saw an increase of 2.90% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 26.59% and a quarterly increase of 46.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.17% for Landsea Homes Corporation (LSEA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.51% for LSEA’s stock, with a 50.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSEA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSEA stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for LSEA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LSEA in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $16 based on the research report published on June 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LSEA Trading at 31.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares surge +27.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +84.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSEA rose by +2.90%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.25. In addition, Landsea Homes Corporation saw 152.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSEA starting from Farhat Elias, who sale 7,840 shares at the price of $11.91 back on Dec 12. After this action, Farhat Elias now owns 319,541 shares of Landsea Homes Corporation, valued at $93,374 using the latest closing price.

Farhat Elias, the Director of Landsea Homes Corporation, sale 18,943 shares at $11.92 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that Farhat Elias is holding 327,381 shares at $225,801 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.55 for the present operating margin

+19.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Landsea Homes Corporation stands at +4.97. The total capital return value is set at 9.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.59. Equity return is now at value 6.51, with 2.83 for asset returns.

Based on Landsea Homes Corporation (LSEA), the company’s capital structure generated 79.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.31. Total debt to assets is 35.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 201.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.85.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Landsea Homes Corporation (LSEA) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.