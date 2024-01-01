Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings (LH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.10 compared to its previous closing price of 227.06. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-27 that Investors are increasingly optimistic about Labcorp (LH) due to development in targeted high-growth areas.

Is It Worth Investing in Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) is above average at 30.40x. The 36-month beta value for LH is also noteworthy at 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LH is $244.08, which is $16.79 above than the current price. The public float for LH is 84.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.89% of that float. The average trading volume of LH on December 31, 2023 was 795.40K shares.

LH’s Market Performance

LH stock saw an increase of 2.31% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.17% and a quarterly increase of 13.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.53% for Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings (LH). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.98% for LH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LH stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for LH by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LH in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $210 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LH Trading at 7.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.88%, as shares surge +4.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LH rose by +2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $221.23. In addition, Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings saw 12.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LH starting from Wilkinson Peter J, who sale 1,384 shares at the price of $210.71 back on Nov 16. After this action, Wilkinson Peter J now owns 2,087 shares of Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings, valued at $291,627 using the latest closing price.

ANDERSON KERRII B, the Director of Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings, sale 5,000 shares at $211.57 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that ANDERSON KERRII B is holding 15,275 shares at $1,057,832 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.31 for the present operating margin

+27.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings stands at +8.60. The total capital return value is set at 12.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.92. Equity return is now at value 6.98, with 3.42 for asset returns.

Based on Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings (LH), the company’s capital structure generated 62.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.40. Total debt to assets is 31.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In summary, Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings (LH) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.