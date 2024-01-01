Kontoor Brands Inc (KTB) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Kontoor Brands Inc (NYSE: KTB) has dropped by -1.27 compared to previous close of 63.22. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-31 that AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB), Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR) and Macatawa Bank Corporation (MCBC) recently hiked dividends.

Is It Worth Investing in Kontoor Brands Inc (NYSE: KTB) Right Now?

Kontoor Brands Inc (NYSE: KTB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KTB is 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for KTB is 55.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KTB on December 31, 2023 was 469.30K shares.

KTB’s Market Performance

KTB’s stock has seen a 0.89% increase for the week, with a 14.45% rise in the past month and a 42.15% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for Kontoor Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.32% for KTB’s stock, with a 35.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KTB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KTB stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for KTB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KTB in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $59 based on the research report published on November 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KTB Trading at 17.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +13.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTB rose by +0.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.54. In addition, Kontoor Brands Inc saw 56.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KTB starting from Sumner Susan Denise, who sale 13,288 shares at the price of $54.60 back on Nov 30. After this action, Sumner Susan Denise now owns 13,212 shares of Kontoor Brands Inc, valued at $725,453 using the latest closing price.

Waldeck Christopher, the EVP, Co-COO, GB President-Lee of Kontoor Brands Inc, sale 35,684 shares at $50.99 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Waldeck Christopher is holding 92,252 shares at $1,819,354 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KTB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.55 for the present operating margin

+42.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kontoor Brands Inc stands at +9.33. The total capital return value is set at 33.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.10. Equity return is now at value 76.95, with 13.04 for asset returns.

Based on Kontoor Brands Inc (KTB), the company’s capital structure generated 339.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.25. Total debt to assets is 53.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 324.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.05 and the total asset turnover is 1.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kontoor Brands Inc (KTB) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.