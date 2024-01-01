Kinnate Biopharma Inc (KNTE) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Kinnate Biopharma Inc (KNTE) has seen a 3.04% increase in the past week, with a 4.41% gain in the past month, and a 69.29% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.13% for KNTE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.43% for KNTE stock, with a simple moving average of -17.29% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kinnate Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: KNTE) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KNTE is 1.35. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KNTE is 19.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.93% of that float. On December 31, 2023, KNTE’s average trading volume was 1.30M shares.

KNTE) stock’s latest price update

Kinnate Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: KNTE)’s stock price has decreased by -2.87 compared to its previous closing price of 2.44. However, the company has seen a 3.04% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-03 that Kinnate Biopharma (KNTE) plunges 40% in a month for the decision to streamline its pipeline to one clinical candidate as part of its reprioritization efforts and slash workforce by 70%.

Analysts’ Opinion of KNTE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KNTE stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for KNTE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KNTE in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $11 based on the research report published on November 17, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

KNTE Trading at 27.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.79%, as shares surge +4.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +89.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNTE rose by +3.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.30. In addition, Kinnate Biopharma Inc saw -61.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KNTE starting from Tananbaum James B., who purchase 1,780,000 shares at the price of $2.80 back on May 08. After this action, Tananbaum James B. now owns 3,525,957 shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc, valued at $4,984,000 using the latest closing price.

Foresite Capital Management IV, the 10% Owner of Kinnate Biopharma Inc, purchase 1,780,000 shares at $2.80 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Foresite Capital Management IV is holding 3,525,957 shares at $4,984,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KNTE

The total capital return value is set at -41.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.58. Equity return is now at value -60.44, with -51.60 for asset returns.

Based on Kinnate Biopharma Inc (KNTE), the company’s capital structure generated 1.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.84. Total debt to assets is 1.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.40.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.45.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kinnate Biopharma Inc (KNTE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.