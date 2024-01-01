Kinetik Holdings Inc (KNTK): A Technical Analysis

Kinetik Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNTK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.69. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KNTK is 22.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KNTK on December 31, 2023 was 282.87K shares.

KNTK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Kinetik Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNTK) has decreased by -0.89 when compared to last closing price of 33.70.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-30 that Kinetik Holdings is an energy firm that offers comprehensive gathering, processing, and transportation services in the Permian Basin. The company has experienced significant revenue growth in the past three years, driven by robust demand for oil and natural gas. KNTK has been consistently paying dividends and has a solid dividend yield of 8.94%, making it an attractive stock for dividend seeking investors.

KNTK’s Market Performance

Kinetik Holdings Inc (KNTK) has seen a -0.57% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.99% decline in the past month and a -1.04% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.39% for KNTK.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.66% for KNTK’s stock, with a -1.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KNTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KNTK stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for KNTK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KNTK in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $35 based on the research report published on December 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KNTK Trading at -4.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares sank -8.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNTK fell by -0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.16. In addition, Kinetik Holdings Inc saw 0.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KNTK starting from Welch Jamie, who purchase 31,746 shares at the price of $31.50 back on Dec 14. After this action, Welch Jamie now owns 3,458,380 shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc, valued at $999,999 using the latest closing price.

McCarthy Kevin S, the Director of Kinetik Holdings Inc, purchase 31,746 shares at $31.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that McCarthy Kevin S is holding 99,869 shares at $999,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KNTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.97 for the present operating margin

+21.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kinetik Holdings Inc stands at +6.07. The total capital return value is set at 5.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kinetik Holdings Inc (KNTK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.