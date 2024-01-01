Jackson Financial Inc (JXN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE: JXN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.42 in relation to its previous close of 51.94. However, the company has experienced a -1.75% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-16 that Jackson Financial’s stock has risen 25% since being recommended as a “strong buy” three months ago. The company’s strong financial performance, including beating earnings expectations, is driving the stock’s rally, alongside less concern about its hedges given the strong market conditions. Jackson’s transition away from riskier legacy variable annuities and its strong balance sheet support future growth and capital returns. Explore more here.

Is It Worth Investing in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE: JXN) Right Now?

Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE: JXN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for JXN is 1.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for JXN is 70.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JXN on December 31, 2023 was 836.80K shares.

JXN’s Market Performance

JXN stock saw an increase of -1.75% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.89% and a quarterly increase of 33.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.44% for Jackson Financial Inc (JXN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.33% for JXN’s stock, with a 38.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JXN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JXN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for JXN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JXN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $52 based on the research report published on January 26, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

JXN Trading at 13.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares surge +7.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JXN fell by -1.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.21. In addition, Jackson Financial Inc saw 47.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JXN starting from Romine Scott, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $50.97 back on Dec 14. After this action, Romine Scott now owns 67,429 shares of Jackson Financial Inc, valued at $254,850 using the latest closing price.

Romine Scott, the President and CEO, JNLD of Jackson Financial Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $39.67 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Romine Scott is holding 72,435 shares at $198,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JXN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.65 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Jackson Financial Inc stands at +39.15. The total capital return value is set at 79.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 44.02. Equity return is now at value 19.33, with 0.64 for asset returns.

Based on Jackson Financial Inc (JXN), the company’s capital structure generated 52.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.33. Total debt to assets is 1.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Jackson Financial Inc (JXN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.