Ivanhoe Electric Inc (IE) Stock Faces 4.19% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Ivanhoe Electric Inc (IE) has seen a -3.36% decrease in the past week, with a -8.78% drop in the past month, and a -15.29% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.85% for IE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.14% for IE’s stock, with a -20.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ivanhoe Electric Inc (AMEX: IE) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a "buy," 1 as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The public float for IE is 69.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.02% of that float. On December 31, 2023, the average trading volume of IE was 382.24K shares.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc (AMEX: IE)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.72 in comparison to its previous close of 10.47, however, the company has experienced a -3.36% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Kitco reported 2023-11-29 that (Kitco News) – Ivanhoe Electric (NYSE: IE) (TSX: IE) announced on Wednesday that exploration activities have commenced in Saudi Arabia by the 50/50-owned joint venture company established between Ivanhoe Electric and Saudi Arabian Mining Company Ma’aden.

Analysts’ Opinion of IE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IE stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for IE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for IE in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $18 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IE Trading at -4.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, as shares sank -11.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IE fell by -3.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.56. In addition, Ivanhoe Electric Inc saw -17.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IE starting from Melvin Joseph Taylor, who sale 61,953 shares at the price of $10.27 back on Nov 21. After this action, Melvin Joseph Taylor now owns 708,047 shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc, valued at $636,257 using the latest closing price.

Barone Catherine Anne, the Senior Vice President, Finance of Ivanhoe Electric Inc, sale 12,500 shares at $14.41 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Barone Catherine Anne is holding 0 shares at $180,088 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1565.94 for the present operating margin

-1249.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ivanhoe Electric Inc stands at -1775.04. The total capital return value is set at -78.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -89.84. Equity return is now at value -60.70, with -46.35 for asset returns.

Based on Ivanhoe Electric Inc (IE), the company’s capital structure generated 13.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.58. Total debt to assets is 10.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 428.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ivanhoe Electric Inc (IE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.