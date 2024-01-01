International Bancshares Corp. (IBOC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

International Bancshares Corp. (NASDAQ: IBOC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.26x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.97. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for International Bancshares Corp. (IBOC) by analysts is $22.00, which is -$32.32 below the current market price. The public float for IBOC is 53.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.36% of that float. On December 31, 2023, the average trading volume of IBOC was 232.03K shares.

IBOC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of International Bancshares Corp. (NASDAQ: IBOC) has decreased by -0.57 when compared to last closing price of 54.63. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.82% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-05 that Here’s a look at three top small bank stocks to buy now. In times of turbulence, big banks often steal the limelight among banking stocks.

IBOC’s Market Performance

IBOC’s stock has risen by 4.82% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 21.25% and a quarterly rise of 25.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.50% for International Bancshares Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.65% for IBOC’s stock, with a 20.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IBOC Trading at 15.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares surge +21.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBOC rose by +4.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.93. In addition, International Bancshares Corp. saw 18.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IBOC starting from SANCHEZ ANTONIO R JR, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $48.86 back on Dec 08. After this action, SANCHEZ ANTONIO R JR now owns 567,439 shares of International Bancshares Corp., valued at $2,443,000 using the latest closing price.

SANCHEZ ANTONIO R JR, the Director of International Bancshares Corp., sale 25,000 shares at $48.86 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that SANCHEZ ANTONIO R JR is holding 1,814,554 shares at $1,221,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IBOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.67 for the present operating margin

The net margin for International Bancshares Corp. stands at +42.11. The total capital return value is set at 12.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.84. Equity return is now at value 19.81, with 2.65 for asset returns.

Based on International Bancshares Corp. (IBOC), the company’s capital structure generated 28.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.00. Total debt to assets is 3.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.26.

Conclusion

To sum up, International Bancshares Corp. (IBOC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.